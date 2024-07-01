Police in Siddal: Detectives looking for video of car reversing at man after row in Halifax
They also want to hear from anyone who saw the incident which happened on Siddal New Road in Siddal at around noon on Monday, June 17.
A red vehicle is said to have reversed "at speed” towards a man who was believed to have been involved in an argument with the driver.
No injuries were reported.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have footage which may assist this investigation."
Anyone who can help with the police’s investigation should contact Calderdale District CID on 101 or by using the live char on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting the crime reference number 13240325161.
Information can also be reported anonymously by contacting the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via the charity’s website.