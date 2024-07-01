Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives are asking for video footage of a car reversing at a man in Halifax.

They also want to hear from anyone who saw the incident which happened on Siddal New Road in Siddal at around noon on Monday, June 17.

A red vehicle is said to have reversed "at speed” towards a man who was believed to have been involved in an argument with the driver.

No injuries were reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who may have footage which may assist this investigation."

Anyone who can help with the police’s investigation should contact Calderdale District CID on 101 or by using the live char on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting the crime reference number 13240325161.