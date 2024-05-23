Police in Sowerby Bridge today: Police chop door in half as they raid Calderdale house looking for drugs today
Officers from Calderdale Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team chopped the door in half to get inside the home in Sowerby Bridge.
Inside, they discovered cannabis which has been seized.
Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible for the drugs.
The team posted that they had been acting on intelligence received from the public.
"PC Burn made the front door a new bi-folding door of sorts, using the electric reciprocating saw,” they posted.
"Once inside, the cannabis from within was promptly seized.”
Anyone with information or concerns about drugs or other crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.