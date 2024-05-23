Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police turned this Calderdale front door into a “new bi-folding door of sorts” when they raided a house this morning.

Officers from Calderdale Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team chopped the door in half to get inside the home in Sowerby Bridge.

Inside, they discovered cannabis which has been seized.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible for the drugs.

The police raided the house in Sowerby Bridge this morning

The team posted that they had been acting on intelligence received from the public.

"PC Burn made the front door a new bi-folding door of sorts, using the electric reciprocating saw,” they posted.

"Once inside, the cannabis from within was promptly seized.”