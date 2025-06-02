A gun arrest has been made in Halifax.

Police have been searching a house in Wheatley as part of an ongoing investigation over the weekend.

They say a man was arrested on suspicion of possessing firearms and has been bailed whist investigations continue.

Anyone with information that might help with the police’s investigation should call them on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.