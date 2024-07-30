Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man attacked in Hebden Bridge on Saturday night has died.

Detectives have now launched a murder investigation.

The man, aged 52, was found unconscious in Crown Street after police and paramedics were called there to reports of two men fighting at 8.57pm.

The victim was taken to hospital with what police described as a “life-threatening” head injury but he could not be saved, with police announcing this afternoon that he died yesterday.

Officers have re-arrested a 31-yer-old man on suspicion of murder. He is currently in police custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Specially-trained officers are supporting the victim's family at this time and we are making extensive enquiries into his death.

“We know that there were a lot of people in Crown Street at the time who witnessed the incident. I would appeal directly to them to come forward and help us in our investigation.

“We are also appealing to any drivers who were in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information about what happened should contact police

Crown Street was shut on Saturday night and into Sunday morning while detectives investigated.

Anyone who saw what happened or who has information that might help police with their investigation, particularly video footage, should call the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 or contact them by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website, quoting crime reference number 13240407187