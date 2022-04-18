Police investigate 'suspicious incident' in Halifax
Officers are investigating what they are describing as a "suspicious incident" in Ovenden.
By sarah fitton
Monday, 18th April 2022, 1:01 pm
Updated
Monday, 18th April 2022, 1:04 pm
Officers were called to Croft Fold shortly before 6pm on Friday to reports of a disturbance.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are on-going to establish the full facts of what happened.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log 1305 of April 15.
"Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111."