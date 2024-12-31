Police investigating a Sowerby Bridge burglary appeal for information to identify this person

Police investigating a Sowerby Bridge burglary appeal for information to identify a person

Police investigating a burglary in Calderdale have released an image of a person they would like to identify.

Officers would like to speak to this person regarding the offence, which is believed to have occurred in the Sowerby Bridge area in October.

If you can help with this appeal then please contact Calderdale District CID on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13240652150.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.