Police investigating attack near busy Calderdale crossroads

By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Jun 2025, 10:23 BST

Detectives are appealing for information after an assault near one of Calderdale’s busiest junctions.

The attack happened close to the crossroads between the A58 and A644 in Hipperholme.

Police say it involved two men – a lorry driver and a man who got out of a white 10-plate Volkswagen Caddy van.

No injuries were reported, said a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with information should contact police

Anyone who saw what happened, has video footage of the attack - which happened at about 3.10pm on Monday, May 12 – or has information that might help the police is being asked to get in touch with officers.

Anyone who can help can call 101 or use the live chat on the West Yorkshire Police’s website at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/

The crime reference to quote when getting in touch with police about this incident is 13250265757.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or visiting their website.

