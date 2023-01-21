News you can trust since 1853
Police investigating criminal damage in Hebden Bridge appeal for witnesses to track down man carrying a takeaway

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a car was damaged on Sandy Gate in Hebden Bridge.

By Tom Scargill
30 minutes ago - 1 min read

It happened on the evening of Saturday, December 10.

Police have released an image of a person they are keen to speak to in connection with the incident.

The man is described as a white male, middle aged, six foot tall, wearing a thick coat and beanie hat with jeans and walking boots, carrying a takeaway meal.

Police tape
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13220679549

Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Photo: West Yorkshire Police