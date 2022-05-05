Police investigation launched after break-in in Halifax town centre

Calderdale Council's Community Safety Wardens were out on patrol in the town in the early hours of this morning (May5).

The wardens came across a man breaking into a premises.

A spokesperson confirmed that enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

Police on patrol around Bull Green

A number of the stolen goods were retrieved a couple of streets away.

The Council's wardens work across Calderdale to help keep communities safe.

The service aims to create a step change in the local authority responds to nuisance and quality of life issues. These include unauthorised traveller camps and and anti-social behaviour.

They provide high profile foot patrols in residential areas of the borough as well as a range of services to make streets and public spaces cleaner and safer.

It builds on and works along side other services with its focus on enforcement and being seen.