Police investigation launched after break-in in Halifax town centre

Calderdale Council's Community Safety Wardens were out on patrol in the town in the early hours of this morning (May5).
The wardens came across a man breaking into a premises.
A spokesperson confirmed that enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.
A number of the stolen goods were retrieved a couple of streets away.
The Council's wardens work across Calderdale to help keep communities safe.
The service aims to create a step change in the local authority responds to nuisance and quality of life issues. These include unauthorised traveller camps and and anti-social behaviour.
They provide high profile foot patrols in residential areas of the borough as well as a range of services to make streets and public spaces cleaner and safer.
It builds on and works along side other services with its focus on enforcement and being seen.
