Police issue appeal after man in his 70s knocked to ground in Halifax pub car park

Police are appealing for information after a man in his 70s was knocked to the ground as he tried to stop “would-be thieves” fleeing the scene in a Halifax pub car park.

The incident happened in the car park of the Golden fleece pub on Bradshaw Lane in Halifax, at around 5.40pm on July 3 (Thursday).

A man wearing a balaclava was spotted attempting to steal the centre console of a vehicle in the car park when he was challenged by a member of the public.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene in a car and as he left, he drove at the member of the public, knocking him to the ground before making off.

Detectives investigating the incident have release images of a car they would like to trace in connection with the incident.

An air ambulance was called out and the victim required hospital treatment, but has since been released from hospital.

Detective Inspector Rob Stevens of Calderdale CID said: “This was a particularly nasty assault on a member of the public where a car was driven towards him as he tried to stop a suspect from getting away.

“It could have resulted in the victim suffering life-threatening injuries.

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who has information to help us find out who was behind this incident.”

Anyone who recognises the vehicle or has information that may assist the enquiry is asked to contact Calderdale CID by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13250376460

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.