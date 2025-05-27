Police issue e-fit of suspect they want to identify following an incident of outraging public decency

By Abigail Kellett
Published 27th May 2025, 12:28 BST

Police have issued an e-fit image of a suspect they would like to identify following an incident of outraging public decency in Judy Woods.

The incident happened on Wednesday, March 19 at around 2.35pm close to the river in Judy Woods, near Wyke.

The suspect, who was naked, approached two females while committing an indecent act.

Officers in Calderdale’s adult protection team want to hear from anyone who thinks they recognise the male in the image or who may have information to assist the enquiry.

The incident happened on Wednesday, March 19 at around 2.35pm close to the river in Judy Woods, near Wyke.

The suspect is described as a white male, believed to be in his late 20s, with short dark brown hair, and a stocky or chubby build.

Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13250155428.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

