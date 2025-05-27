Police issue e-fit of suspect they want to identify following an incident of outraging public decency
The incident happened on Wednesday, March 19 at around 2.35pm close to the river in Judy Woods, near Wyke.
The suspect, who was naked, approached two females while committing an indecent act.
Officers in Calderdale’s adult protection team want to hear from anyone who thinks they recognise the male in the image or who may have information to assist the enquiry.
The suspect is described as a white male, believed to be in his late 20s, with short dark brown hair, and a stocky or chubby build.
Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13250155428.
Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.