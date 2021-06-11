Police launch appeal after sheep mutilated in Calderdale field by several dogs
Police are appealing for witnesses after a sheep was mutilated by 'several dogs'
Friday, 11th June 2021, 12:58 pm
Updated
Friday, 11th June 2021, 1:00 pm
Officers in Halifax are appealing for any information regarding the incident which happened at some point this week in land off Brow Bottom Road, Mixenden.
The incident was believed to have involved several dogs from the local area.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should ring 101 or via West Yorkshire Police live chat referencing crime number 13210286995.
You may be able to give information anonymously via CrimeStoppers online or over the phone on 0800 555 111.