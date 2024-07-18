Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating a firearms incident in Halifax are appealing for information on Ellis Thornton.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team would like to speak with Thornton, who is 25 and from the Gledhow area of Leeds, regarding the incident which occurred in Lister Lane in January 2023 and caused damage to a ground floor window.

Thornton, who is about 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build, is believed to have left the country shortly after the offence. He is thought to have initially flown to Barbados.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuck, said: “We have conducted and continue to conduct numerous enquiries to locate Ellis Thornton in relation to this serious offence.

“Those who believe they can flee the country to escape should be aware that we liaise with law enforcement partners across the world to locate people who are believed to have been involved in serious crimes.

“Similarly, anyone who is harbouring Thornton could also be committing a criminal offence, and we would urge anyone who has information that may assist in locating him to contact us.”

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team can be contacted on 101, or by using our livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13230055576.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.