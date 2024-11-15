Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police officer needed hospital treatment after being reversed into by a driver they were trying to speak to.

Officers had followed a black Mercedes A180 onto Vegal Crescent in Ovenden after spotting it travelling down Ovenden Way towards Lee Mount.

When the Mercedes stopped, one of the officers got out of a police car and approached the Mercedes on foot so that they could to speak with the driver.

But the driver reversed the vehicle, injuring the officer before driving off.

The police officer needed hospital treatment

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said the police officer was taken to hospital with injuries described as “non-life-threatening”.

The Mercedes drove off onto Nursery Lane, then Keighley Road and Shay Lane before the car was abandoned on Moorside Gardens

A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the incident. Both have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detectives investigating what happened are appealing to the public to come forward with any information, including CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicle before, during or after the incident, or any information about the driver of the vehicle.

The incident happened shortly before noon on Thursday, November 7 and the Mercedes was abandoned at around 12.15pm that day.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Claire Smith of Calderdale District Police, said: “This was clearly a dangerous incident where an officer, doing their job, ended up injured and taken to hospital.

“I would like to thank the local community for the support and assistance with our enquiries this far as we continue to investigate and to those who came to the officer's aid at the time of the incident last week.

“We are particularly interested in any CCTV or dash cam footage of the black Mercedes prior to travelling down Ovenden Way and then following the incident on Nursery Lane, Shay Lane or Moorside Gardens.

“Anyone with information, who hasn’t yet spoken to police, is asked to get in touch via live chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240607385.”

Information can also be given anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.