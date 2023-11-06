Police on Elland Road: Search for three men after police called to brawl at Calderdale restaurant and venue Casa Brighouse
One man was seriously hurt during the brawl at Casa Brighouse, on Elland Road in Brighouse.
As reported by the Courier, a police dog team vehicle and three police cars were seen parked at the venue where a terrace party was being held on the day of the fight – Saturday, July 29.
Two police cordons were put in place for several hours on that Saturday – one at the road leading to Grove Cottages, off Elland Road, and the other over a gate and section of footpath on the opposite side of the road.
Two men – aged 21 and 31 – were arrested on suspicion of affray.
Police say the 31-year-old man has been released under investigation, while the 21-year-old man remains on bail pending further enquiries.
Detectives have today released the images of these three men, who they believe are from the Bradford area and who they would like to speak to.
Anyone who can help with identifying who they are is being asked to contact Calderdale District CID by calling 101.
Officers can also be contacted by using www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat, quoting reference 13230422204.
Information can be passed on anonymously via the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or by visiting the charity’s website.