Police investigating a fight at a Calderdale restaurant and venue have released images of three men they would like to speak to.

One man was seriously hurt during the brawl at Casa Brighouse, on Elland Road in Brighouse.

As reported by the Courier, a police dog team vehicle and three police cars were seen parked at the venue where a terrace party was being held on the day of the fight – Saturday, July 29.

Two police cordons were put in place for several hours on that Saturday – one at the road leading to Grove Cottages, off Elland Road, and the other over a gate and section of footpath on the opposite side of the road.

Police investigating the fight at Casa Brighouse would like to speak to these three men

Two men – aged 21 and 31 – were arrested on suspicion of affray.

Police say the 31-year-old man has been released under investigation, while the 21-year-old man remains on bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives have today released the images of these three men, who they believe are from the Bradford area and who they would like to speak to.

Anyone who can help with identifying who they are is being asked to contact Calderdale District CID by calling 101.

Police cordoned off two areas off Elland Road in Brighouse after the fight

Officers can also be contacted by using www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat, quoting reference 13230422204.