Police on Keighley Road: Murder investigation launched after woman dies in Halifax

By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Aug 2025, 11:24 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 11:24 BST
A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a woman in Halifax.

As reported by the Courier, police were called to Keighley Road in Illingworth, near Moorside Primary School, yesterday afternoon to reports a woman had been found unconscious and with serious head injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have today said they have launched a murder investigation and that a 40-year-old man arrested yesterday in Halifax on suspicion of the woman’s murder is still in custody.

Police have taped off part of Keighley Road in Illingworthplaceholder image
Police have taped off part of Keighley Road in Illingworth

The woman who died is 36 and from Calderdale, they say. The Courier understands she has children.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Levitt, from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team – who is leading the Calderdale CID investigation into the case - said: “We continue to hold a man in custody on suspicion of murder as enquiries continue into this very serious offence.

“Clearly any such incident will cause shock in communities and officers from the neighbourhood policing team are conducting reassurance patrols in the area today and speaking with community partners.

“I can advise officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the case, and we continue to support the victim’s relatives.

“Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing police crime number 13250463152 .

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.”

