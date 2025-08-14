A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a woman in Halifax.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As reported by the Courier, police were called to Keighley Road in Illingworth, near Moorside Primary School, yesterday afternoon to reports a woman had been found unconscious and with serious head injuries.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have today said they have launched a murder investigation and that a 40-year-old man arrested yesterday in Halifax on suspicion of the woman’s murder is still in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have taped off part of Keighley Road in Illingworth

The woman who died is 36 and from Calderdale, they say. The Courier understands she has children.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Levitt, from West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team – who is leading the Calderdale CID investigation into the case - said: “We continue to hold a man in custody on suspicion of murder as enquiries continue into this very serious offence.

“Clearly any such incident will cause shock in communities and officers from the neighbourhood policing team are conducting reassurance patrols in the area today and speaking with community partners.

“I can advise officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the case, and we continue to support the victim’s relatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing police crime number 13250463152 .

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.”