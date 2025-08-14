'You don't expect this on your doorstep': Community's shock after children discover unconscious woman who died in Halifax as police remain on scene
The woman – understood by the Courier to be in her 30s and a mother – was reported unconscious and with serious head injuries on Keighley Road in Illingworth at around 1.30pm.
Police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Courier understands she was found in a snicket near Moorside Primary School by three teenagers who dialled 999.
There is still a large police presence on Keighley Road today, with a sizeable area of the footpath on Keighley Road sealed off, including both the entrance to the snicket there and the other entrance to it off Holly Park Way.
Police said yesterday that the woman’s death was being treated as “unexplained” but a man has been arrested as part of their investigation.
A woman who works for Whyte’s Store, opposite where the area that is taped off, said: “You don’t expect this kind of thing to happen on your doorstep.
"Every customer who came in yesterday was wanting to know what had happened.
"It’s awful.”
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said yesterday: “At 1.33pm, officers were called by the ambulance service to Keighley Road, Illingworth, Halifax, to reports a woman had been found unconscious with serious head injuries.
"She was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Enquiries are being carried out into the woman’s death which is currently being treated as unexplained.
"A man has been arrested in connection with the death.
"A scene remains in place whilst enquiries are ongoing.
"Officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with the matter.”