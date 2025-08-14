A group of teenagers are understood to be the ones who found a woman who died in Halifax yesterday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman – understood by the Courier to be in her 30s and a mother – was reported unconscious and with serious head injuries on Keighley Road in Illingworth at around 1.30pm.

Police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Courier understands she was found in a snicket near Moorside Primary School by three teenagers who dialled 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police on Keighley Road in Illingworth, Halifax

There is still a large police presence on Keighley Road today, with a sizeable area of the footpath on Keighley Road sealed off, including both the entrance to the snicket there and the other entrance to it off Holly Park Way.

Police said yesterday that the woman’s death was being treated as “unexplained” but a man has been arrested as part of their investigation.

A woman who works for Whyte’s Store, opposite where the area that is taped off, said: “You don’t expect this kind of thing to happen on your doorstep.

The Courier understands she was found in a snicket

"Every customer who came in yesterday was wanting to know what had happened.

"It’s awful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said yesterday: “At 1.33pm, officers were called by the ambulance service to Keighley Road, Illingworth, Halifax, to reports a woman had been found unconscious with serious head injuries.

"She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Enquiries are being carried out into the woman’s death which is currently being treated as unexplained.

"A man has been arrested in connection with the death.

"A scene remains in place whilst enquiries are ongoing.

"Officers are not seeking anyone else in connection with the matter.”