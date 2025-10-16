Police on Tyson Street: Armed police spotted as drugs raid carried out in Halifax

By Sarah Fitton
Published 16th Oct 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 11:00 BST
Armed police were reported in Halifax as officers carried out a drugs raid.

Police carried out the search at a house on Tyson Street, off Parkison Lane, at 11.50am yesterday.

Most Popular

A man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers executed a warrant at an address on Tyson Street, Halifax, at 11.50am yesterday under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Police were in Halifax yesterdayplaceholder image
Police were in Halifax yesterday

"One man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.”

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice