Police on Tyson Street: Armed police spotted as drugs raid carried out in Halifax
Armed police were reported in Halifax as officers carried out a drugs raid.
Police carried out the search at a house on Tyson Street, off Parkison Lane, at 11.50am yesterday.
A man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers executed a warrant at an address on Tyson Street, Halifax, at 11.50am yesterday under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
"One man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.”
