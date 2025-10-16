Armed police were reported in Halifax as officers carried out a drugs raid.

Police carried out the search at a house on Tyson Street, off Parkison Lane, at 11.50am yesterday.

A man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers executed a warrant at an address on Tyson Street, Halifax, at 11.50am yesterday under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Police were in Halifax yesterday

"One man was arrested on suspicion of money laundering.”

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.