Police plea to find two motorbikes stolen from Hebden Bridge that were yanked from their moorings

Thieves have stolen two motorbikes despite them being tethered to the ground in Hebden Bridge.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th May 2023, 14:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 14:04 BST

The thefts happened overnight between Tuesday (May 9) and yesterday (May 10).

Officers say the bikes – a green Honda CB500 and a red Honda CRF - were secured to ground moorings which were pulled from the ground.

Anyone with information about the thefts is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by using the live chat on the force’s website or calling 101, quoting crime reference 13230257871.

One of the bikes that was stolenOne of the bikes that was stolen
