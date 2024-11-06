Police praise brave victims after 20 men jailed for more than 219 years for child sex abuse in Calderdale

Eighteen men from Halifax and two more from West Yorkshire have been jailed for raping and abusing young girls in Calderdale.

The combined sentences for the men total more than 219 years.

Due to court restrictions being put in place at an early stage to safeguard legal proceedings, the media has been unable to share the outcomes of these investigations until now.

Since an initial report in 2016, detectives have conducted multiple complex and sensitive investigations into several more separate allegations of sexual abuse of children in Calderdale between 2001 and 2010.

20 men have been jailed for child sex abuse

After a series of individual investigations and trials, the men were found to have sexually abused and exploited four girls aged between 12 and 16 in Calderdale.

Reporting restrictions have now been lifted, allowing us to share details of three investigations where proceedings are no longer active.

In 2016, an investigation was launched into allegations of child sexual abuse and exploitation of two girls in the Calderdale area between 2006 and 2009, when the girls were aged between 13 and 16.

Trial one started in October 2021 at Bradford Crown Court and resulted in these convictions:

Shahzad Nowaz, 45, of Halifax – found guilty of rape and making threats to kill and sentenced to a total of 11 years.

Nadeem Nassir, 44, of Halifax – found guilty of rape and making threats to kill and sentenced to a total of 11 years.

Sajid Adalat, 48, of Halifax – found guilty of rape and sentenced to a total of seven years.

Shazad Nazir, 49, of Halifax – found guilty of rape and sentenced to a total of 11 years.

Another Halifax man pleaded guilty to rape and supply of a class C drug and was sentenced to a total of 42 months.

A second trial started in January 2022 at Bradford Crown Court and resulted in these convictions:

Nadeem Adalat, 39, of Halifax - found guilty of rape and sentenced to 14 years. He appealed the sentence which was then increased to a total of 16 years.

Asad Mahmood, 38, of Halifax – found guilty of rape and sentenced to a total of 13 years.

Mohammed Rizwan Iqbal, 39, of Halifax – found guilty of rape and sentenced to a total of nine years.

Vaseem Adalat, 38, of Halifax – found guilty of rape and sentenced to 12 years, following an appeal was increased to a total of 14 years and 6 months.

In 2016, an investigation was launched following reports of repeated sexual abuse of a vulnerable young girl between 2002 and 2006, starting when she was 13 years old.

Trial one started at August 2022 Bradford Crown Court and resulted in Amir Shaban, 48 and of Halifax being found guilty of rape and sentenced to 10 years.

A second trail started in October 2022 at Bradford Crown Court and resulted in these convictions:

Malik Quadeer, 67, of Halifax – found guilty of five counts of rape and sentenced to 22 years.

Mohammed Ziarab, 55, of Halifax - found guilty of rape and sentenced to 10 years.

Imran Raja Yasin, 45, of Halifax – found guilty of rape and sentenced to 10 years.

Kamran Amin, 48, of Halifax – found guilty of rape and sentenced to 10 years.

Mohammed Akhtar, 54, of Halifax – found guilty of rape and sentenced to 11 years. Akhtar died while serving his sentence.

Saquab Hussain, 46, of Halifax – found guilty of rape and sentenced to seven years and 6 months.

Trial three started in January 2024 at Bradford Crown Court and resulted in these convictions:

Haroon Sadiq, 40, of Halifax – found guilty of two counts of rape and sentenced to 10 years.

Shafiq Ali Rafiq, 44, of Dewsbury – found guilty of two counts of rape and sentenced to 12 years.

Sarfraz Rabnawaz, 39, of Bradford – found guilty of two counts of rape and sentenced to 9 years.

In 2018, an investigation was launched into the sexual abuse of a girl in the Calderdale area between 2001 and 2002. She was aged between 12 and 13 at the time of the offending.

A trial in December 2023 at Bradford Crown Court resulted in the conviction of Craig Mitchell, 55 and of Halifax, for rape and he was sentenced to 12 years.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Claire Smith of Calderdale District Police, said: “Firstly, I want to acknowledge the sheer courage of the victims and survivors in each of these investigations – not only for having the bravery to come forward initially but also for enduring the criminal justice system and the weight of criminal trials and reporting restrictions in place.

“Due to legal restrictions, it has not been possible to publicise these outcomes until now. I welcome the sentences handed to these offenders for the abhorrent abuse these young girls were subjected to, which was heard by the jurors in each trial over the last few years.

“Tackling child sexual exploitation and abuse is a top priority for West Yorkshire Police and our partners.

"This is an abhorrent crime which has a lifelong impact on victims and survivors. I hope highlighting the prosecution of these offenders will serve as a reminder that we will continue to do all we can to put perpetrators behind bars and protect victims and survivors.

“It’s never too late to report child sexual abuse. I encourage anyone who was abused as a child to speak to someone and seek support. Reports of non-recent abuse are handled by officers who are specially trained in supporting victims and survivors and dealing with such sensitive cases.”

To report child sexual abuse and exploitation, use the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website or call 101.