Police probe underway after four Calderdale school minibuses stolen inside two weeks

Officers are investigating after five thefts and a further attempted theft of minibuses, reported in the last two weeks.

Calderdale Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team Inspector, Ben Doughty said: “We are aware that there has been a number of incidents in the area in a short space of time and urge anyone who owns a minibus or similar style vehicle to be vigilant, ensuring you park your vehicle in a safe location.

“I would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious at the locations listed on the dates above.

“We will working with partner agencies to support those who have been affected by these incidents and I would advise anyone who may have any concerns or requires any advice to contact our district crime prevention team [email protected]”

On Monday April 25, a school minibus was taken from Saville Road, Halifax. (Ref: 13220222003)

On Friday April 29, a school minibus was taken from Rochdale Road, Todmorden. (Ref: 13220239624)

On Monday May 2, a school minibus was taken from Greenfield Terrace, Todmorden. (Ref: 13220237099)

On Tuesday May 3, a minibus was taken from Hall Street, Halifax. (Ref: 13220239056)

Yesterday, Sunday May 8, a school minibus was taken from Burnley Road, Todmorden. (Ref: 13220246350)

A further vehicle, similar to a minibus was damaged in what is believed to be an attempt theft on Park Road, Todmorden on Thursday May 5. (Ref: 13220240028)

Enquiries are ongoing into these incidents and officers are appealing to members of the public to come forward if they have any information which may assist by calling 101 quoting the relevant crime reference number listed above.

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.