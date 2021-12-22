Police raid uncovers hundreds of cannabis plants in Halifax
A cannabis farm with around 360 cannabis plants was found after a police raid in Halifax this morning.
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 2:19 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 2:20 pm
Officers searched a building on Oak Terrace, off Battinson Road, at 8.20am following community-led intelligence.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested.
Electrics at the address had been tampered with and Northern Power had to be called to attend to make the property safe.
Enquiries remain ongoing.
Anyone with information or concerns about drugs in their area can contact police via 101 or Crimestoppers, where information can be passed on anonymously, on 0800 555111.