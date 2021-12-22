Police raid uncovers hundreds of cannabis plants in Halifax

Officers carried out the raid this morning.

Officers searched a building on Oak Terrace, off Battinson Road, at 8.20am following community-led intelligence.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested.

Electrics at the address had been tampered with and Northern Power had to be called to attend to make the property safe.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enquiries remain ongoing.