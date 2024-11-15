Police raids in Halifax: Latest on four arrested after series of police raids in Halifax

By Sarah Fitton
Published 15th Nov 2024, 14:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have given an update on the four arrests made after a spate of raids in Halifax earlier this week.

As reported by the Courier, three men – aged 32, 34 and 39 – and a 39-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday after a series of raids by officers carrying out investigations into proceeds of crime offences.

All four have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice