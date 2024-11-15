Police raids in Halifax: Latest on four arrested after series of police raids in Halifax
Police have given an update on the four arrests made after a spate of raids in Halifax earlier this week.
As reported by the Courier, three men – aged 32, 34 and 39 – and a 39-year-old woman were arrested on Tuesday after a series of raids by officers carrying out investigations into proceeds of crime offences.
All four have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.