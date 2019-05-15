Police road unit seize cars in Halifax in war against illegal drivers

Uninsured drivers and illegal cars have been taken off the streets in Calderdale.

The West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit was out in force in Calderdale yesterday.

In Northowram a white Volkswagen Golf was seized as the driver had no insurance and was reported

The driver of a silver Vauxhall Astra also had no insurance and the car was seized.

A blue Peugeot was found found to have no MOT since September 2018 and no tax since 2018. The car was seized and the driver reported.

The road policing unit is responsible for the policing of the road network throughout the Force, an area of 2029 km2 with a population of approximately 2,108,000 people.

Within this area there are roads of all types including one of the busiest motorway networks in Europe.

This network includes the M62 Trans-Pennine motorway; the highest and the most congested in the country.

As well as the M62 the unit also cover the M1, M621, M606, A1 and A1(M); a total distance of over 213 carriageway miles in some of the most challenging of environments.

Safer Roads Officers are part of a larger team of officers and operate from two strategically placed bases to cover the Force area; including the motorway network and to maximize the use of the resources available at any one time.

This co-location helps to facilitate effective relationships with local NPT and Response Commanders to jointly tackle local issues.

