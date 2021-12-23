Police seal off building in Brighouse town centre

Police on Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Officers were seen on Bradford Road earlier this afternoon outside the former Yorkshire Bank premises.

Police vans attended the address and a cordon was put in place.

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are currently in attendance at an address on Bradford Road, Brighouse following a warrant which was executed at approximately 1.30pm today relating to drug offences.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police vans attended the address and a cordon was put in place.