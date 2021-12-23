Police seal off building in Brighouse town centre

Police officers have sealed off a building in Brighouse town centre after executing a warrant relating to drug offences.

By Abigail Kellett
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 3:48 pm
Police on Bradford Road, Brighouse.

Officers were seen on Bradford Road earlier this afternoon outside the former Yorkshire Bank premises.

Police vans attended the address and a cordon was put in place.

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are currently in attendance at an address on Bradford Road, Brighouse following a warrant which was executed at approximately 1.30pm today relating to drug offences.

"A police cordon is in place whilst investigative work is carried out and enquiries remain ongoing."