Police seal off building in Brighouse town centre
Police officers have sealed off a building in Brighouse town centre after executing a warrant relating to drug offences.
Thursday, 23rd December 2021, 3:48 pm
Officers were seen on Bradford Road earlier this afternoon outside the former Yorkshire Bank premises.
Police vans attended the address and a cordon was put in place.
In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: "Police are currently in attendance at an address on Bradford Road, Brighouse following a warrant which was executed at approximately 1.30pm today relating to drug offences.
"A police cordon is in place whilst investigative work is carried out and enquiries remain ongoing."