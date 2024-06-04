Police searching for man who was arrested after drugs raid in Calderdale town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are looking for a man who was arrested after a drugs raid in Brighouse.

Kenvin Vata, 23, was arrested on suspicion of production of a Class B drug after the raid in January.

But he has failed to answer his bail, say police.

They are appealing for the public’s help to find out where he is.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At this time, his whereabouts are unknown, and officers are keen to speak to anyone who can assist in their enquiries to locate him.

"Anyone who has seen Vata or has any information that could assist efforts to locate him is asked to contact Lower Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13240053958.”