Police searching for man with Halifax links wanted over drugs factory worth half a million pounds

Specialist organised crime detectives are appealing for the public’s help to track down Leon Dore, aged 36, from Leeds.

He is being sought after 10kg of cocaine and 20kg of ketamine were discovered at farm premises in Horsforth, Leeds, in May.

Despite extensive enquiries and the offer of a reward of up to £1,000 by the independent charity Crimestoppers, Dore is yet to be arrested.

Leon Dore

Detective Inspector Mark Atkinson said: “We remain absolutely determined to keep relentlessly pursuing Dore as a suspect in this very significant drugs investigation.

“He has strong links to Leeds, particularly the Chapeltown area, but also to Halifax, Huddersfield and Bradford, as well as Liverpool and Birmingham.

“We want to make it very clear that anyone who may be helping him to evade the police can face prosecution and imprisonment for the offence of assisting an offender.

“We would urge anyone who has seen him or who has any information that could assist in locating him to contact us immediately or to anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

Some of the drugs found by police

Two men have been charged with possession with intent to supply offences in relation to the investigation and their cases are progressing through the courts.

Anyone with any information that could assist in locating Dore is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 13220242324 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.