Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A huge haul of drugs and weapons including three guns were discovered in a car seized in Halifax.

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing team said they were shocked by the find, made when they searched the vehicle which had been seized in Pellon.

The car contained three firearms, machetes, knives, a sword and 100 wraps of suspected Class A drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team said: “Thankfully, the three firearms were checked and were airsoft guns, however the machetes, knives, sword, hatchets and baseball bat were very real!

The haul was found when police searched a car seized in Halifax

"Along with this, over 100 wraps of suspected Class A drugs were recovered and three further larger bags of suspected Class A drugs were also recovered.”

Yesterday the same police team were on patrol in the Park ward when they stopped two men.

After searching the men and the vehicle they were in, officers found several bags of cannabis and cash.