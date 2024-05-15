Police 'shocked' to find haul of weapons and drugs including three guns, machetes, sword and baseball bat in car seized in Halifax
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing team said they were shocked by the find, made when they searched the vehicle which had been seized in Pellon.
The car contained three firearms, machetes, knives, a sword and 100 wraps of suspected Class A drugs.
The team said: “Thankfully, the three firearms were checked and were airsoft guns, however the machetes, knives, sword, hatchets and baseball bat were very real!
"Along with this, over 100 wraps of suspected Class A drugs were recovered and three further larger bags of suspected Class A drugs were also recovered.”
Yesterday the same police team were on patrol in the Park ward when they stopped two men.
After searching the men and the vehicle they were in, officers found several bags of cannabis and cash.
Both men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.