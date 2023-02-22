Police shut Halifax town centre street after car smashes into bank

One person has been hurt and taken to hospital.

Police said they were called to the crash on Market Street at 5.51pm today (Wednesday).

As this photo taken by Scott Seekin shows, part of the road has been cordoned off while emergency services deal with the incident and police investigate.

The scene in Halifax town centre this evening. Photo by Scott Seekins.

Anyone with information about what happened should call police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

