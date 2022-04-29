Police still looking for ex-Calderdale councillor who failed to turn up for court

As reported by the Courier, an arrest warrant for Rob Holden, 49 and of Row Lane in Sowerby Bridge, was issued on Wednesday when he failed to turn up for the hearing at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Police have said this afternoon that he is still being sought .

Holden, who was an Independent councillor for Ryburn on the borough council and also a member of Ripponden Parish Council, has been charged with 31 voyeurism offences, three indecent images offences and 32 computer misuse offences.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Calderdale councillor Rob Holden