Police tip off leads to Halifax cannabis plant farm discovery

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team attended an address on Redcar Street in Halifax shortly before 7pm on Sunday (March 27) following community intelligence.

Upon entering, officers located a number of plants in the attic of the house. No-one was present in the property at the time.

A spokesperson for the NPT said: "Enquiries are ongoing after officers discovered a cannabis grow at a house in Halifax.

The cannabis found at the property in Halifax

"Work was ongoing yesterday evening to recover the plants and make the property safe.

"Anyone who has information about drugs in Halifax or surrounding areas is asked to contact the Halifax NPT on 101 or the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."