Police to record instances of misogyny as West Yorkshire takes another step towards women's safety

The West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe, and the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin,

It means when victims feel they have been targeted and are asked by police, in relation to all of the protected characteristics covered by Hate Crime legislation, they will also be asked if they feel it was motivated by their sex.

If the victim confirms this is the case, it will be recorded.

The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, welcomed the move, which comes at the same time as a ‘priority’ is created within the new Police and Crime Plan around diversity, equality, and inclusion.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I said I would honour my promise to women and girls when it came to their safety, and I am delighted that West Yorkshire has now reached this important milestone.

“It may not currently be a crime and I know this is being reviewed by the Law Commission, but this is a significant step forward.

“No-one should be victimised for who they are and those who seek to discriminate in this way, should realise that they are potentially committing a hate crime.

“Over the years, misogynistic comments in particular, have been normalised in society, often providing a platform for more serious offences.

“I also welcome the recording of misandry alongside misogyny, recognising that 750k men were subject to domestic abuse in the last year.

“This erosion of people’s safety cannot be allowed to continue, and we must confront it in all its forms.

“I am really glad that our conversations with the Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police have now led to this new approach.”

The West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe, said that a partnership approach with the Mayor’s Office and West Yorkshire Police had enabled the latest development to hate crime recording to happen.

“I want to thank West Yorkshire Police for working so positively with the Mayor to make her pledge a reality.

“Tracy and I were determined to get misogyny recognised and recorded as a hate crime and have made representations nationally to the government.

“As I said during our recent Hate Crime Awareness Week, more needs to be done and is being done, as this encouraging development shows.

“Inclusivity, diversity and equality, these are principles I live by, I carry them with me in everything I do, and I know Tracy is the same.

“We are all equal, we should all have the same opportunities and rights, and the right not to be treated differently because of who you are.

“This was and is a crucial step in the right direction in making those principles a reality for everyone living and working in West Yorkshire.”