Police witness appeal after fight in Sowerby Bridge

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Detectives say he suffered "significant facial injuries" in the attack in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called shortly before 1am to reports of an ongoing fight on Wharf Street.

A 52-year-old man was found injured and taken to hospital where he is being treated for facial fractures.

A 48-year-old man was also injured but did not require hospital treatment.

Two men - aged 25 and 26 - were arrested nearby.

Detective Inspector Victoria Lawrance said: "The victims have left a bar on Wharf Street and were near the B&M store when they have been approached by two men.

"We understand that there has been a verbal altercation prior to the disagreement turning physical.

"Two men have been arrested and we are conducting extensive enquiries, including reviewing CCTV in the area.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Wharf Street area who has witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information that they believe may be relevant to our ongoing enquiries."

One side of Wharf Street was taped off this morning while police investigated.

Anyone with information can contact Calderdale CID via 101 or 101 Live Chat on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13210474365.