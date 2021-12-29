Police's e-fit appeal after burglar steals Mercedes from Sowerby Bridge
Officers have released this e-fit of a man they want to speak to after a burglary in Sowerby Bridge.
The break-in on Steep Lane saw a man force open a window, while the occupants were upstairs, and steal a handbag containing the keys to a white Mercedes AMG.
He escaped through the same window and drove off in the Mercedes.
It is reported that a white Mitsubishi Shogan followed the Mercedes immediately after.
Officers have today released the e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to who they think may be able to assist with the investigation into the burglary, which happened at around 5pm on December 4.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference 13210626753.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.