Police's e-fit appeal after burglar steals Mercedes from Sowerby Bridge

Police are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

The break-in on Steep Lane saw a man force open a window, while the occupants were upstairs, and steal a handbag containing the keys to a white Mercedes AMG.

He escaped through the same window and drove off in the Mercedes.

It is reported that a white Mitsubishi Shogan followed the Mercedes immediately after.

Officers have today released the e-fit image of a man they would like to speak to who they think may be able to assist with the investigation into the burglary, which happened at around 5pm on December 4.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference 13210626753.