Popular Calderdale park well-loved by children, dog-walkers and tourists left without toilets after thugs set them on fire
Arsonists have left a popular Calderdale park without any toilets.
The facilities in Calder Holmes Park in Hebden Bridge have been shut for over a week after they were set on fire.
The toilets are managed by Calderdale Council.
A sign at Park Life Cafe, which is next to the facilities, says: “The park public toilets are managed by Calderdale Council.
"They are closed due to being set on fire.
"We do no have a key, sorry.”
Meantime, the playground at Calder Holmes Park has been awaiting equipment repairs for several weeks now.
The basket swing has been removed after the surface underneath was damaged and there is another regular swing missing.
The park is popular with families, dog-walkers, skaters, walkers and footballers.
And the huge popularity of Sally Wainwright’s TV drama Happy Valley has brought even more people to visit.
Anyone with information about the arson should call police on 101.