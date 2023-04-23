News you can trust since 1853
Popular Calderdale park well-loved by children, dog-walkers and tourists left without toilets after thugs set them on fire

Arsonists have left a popular Calderdale park without any toilets.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 17:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 17:53 BST

The facilities in Calder Holmes Park in Hebden Bridge have been shut for over a week after they were set on fire.

The toilets are managed by Calderdale Council.

A sign at Park Life Cafe, which is next to the facilities, says: “The park public toilets are managed by Calderdale Council.

The locked toilets at Calder Holmes Parkin Hebden BridgeThe locked toilets at Calder Holmes Parkin Hebden Bridge
"They are closed due to being set on fire.

"We do no have a key, sorry.”

Meantime, the playground at Calder Holmes Park has been awaiting equipment repairs for several weeks now.

The basket swing has been removed after the surface underneath was damaged and there is another regular swing missing.

The sign outside Park Life CafeThe sign outside Park Life Cafe
The park is popular with families, dog-walkers, skaters, walkers and footballers.

And the huge popularity of Sally Wainwright’s TV drama Happy Valley has brought even more people to visit.

Anyone with information about the arson should call police on 101.

