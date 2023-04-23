The facilities in Calder Holmes Park in Hebden Bridge have been shut for over a week after they were set on fire.

The toilets are managed by Calderdale Council.

A sign at Park Life Cafe, which is next to the facilities, says: “The park public toilets are managed by Calderdale Council.

The locked toilets at Calder Holmes Parkin Hebden Bridge

"They are closed due to being set on fire.

"We do no have a key, sorry.”

Meantime, the playground at Calder Holmes Park has been awaiting equipment repairs for several weeks now.

The basket swing has been removed after the surface underneath was damaged and there is another regular swing missing.

The sign outside Park Life Cafe

The park is popular with families, dog-walkers, skaters, walkers and footballers.

And the huge popularity of Sally Wainwright’s TV drama Happy Valley has brought even more people to visit.