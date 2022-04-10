£5.8m for unit to boost response in tackling violent crime in West Yorkshire

The Home Office has made the announcement alongside news of a further £1,651,943 to support the operational response to knife crime.

Through a public heath-led approach, the VRU brings together local partners in policing, education and health, and local government, to share information in order to identify vulnerable children and adults at risk, helping steer them away from a life of crime and violence.

Violence Reduction Units and ‘hotspot policing’ prevented 49,000 violent offences across the England and Wales between 2019-21.

Alison Lowe and Tracy Brabin

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin said: “I am delighted that our Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) has been given the crucial funding it needs to continue in its efforts to address serious violent crime across West Yorkshire.

“Likewise, the investment into the operational response to knife crime is another step in the right direction.

“It is particularly encouraging that Government have now recognised the need for a longer-term approach and what that represents in terms of early intervention and prevention.

“Having recently launched the VRU’s ‘At the Sharp End’ exhibition at the Royal Armouries in Leeds, I have seen for myself the incredible amount of partnership work already taking place to confront these issues locally.

“This announcement means we have a new opportunity to build upon our achievements, whilst supporting the priorities of my first Police and Crime Plan.”

West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe OBE added: “The Violence Reduction Unit (VRU) plays an integral role in the delivery of the Mayor’s Police and Crime and is the golden thread that runs between each of its priorities and themes.

“We can make this funding really count if we maintain our partnership ethos and forward-thinking approach, guided by the latest research.”