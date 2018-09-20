Raiders flee on scooter after cash is taken in Morrisons petrol station burglary

Raiders made off on a scooter from a petrol station burglary in Illingworth where a large quantity of cash was taken.

Detectives are investigating the incident that took place at the Morrison’s petrol station on Keighley Road on September 13.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "The suspects forced entry to the premises at around 2am, before removing a large quantity of cash from with the premises and making off from the scene on a white Scooter.

"A 17-year-old male and a 32-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of burglary and have been released pending further investigation.

"Enquiries remain ongoing by Calderdale CID."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 13180456241.

