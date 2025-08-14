People have been expressing their shock and sadness at the sudden death of Halifax mum Paris Kendall.

Scores of messages and floral tributes to Paris, described by loved ones as a “beautiful angel”, have been left on Keighley Road in Illingworth after the 36-year-old’s death yesterday.

A murder investigation is underway after police were called at 1.33pm to reports a woman had been found unconscious and with serious head injuries.

Police say Paris was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paris Kendall who died in Illingworth, Halifax

A 40-year-old Halifax man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Flowers, photos and messages have tonight been tied to the railings on Keighley Road near the snicket, which is close to Moorside Primary School, where Paris is understood to have been found by a group of teenagers who dialled 999.

Some of Paris’s friends and family were also gathered there this evening to pay tribute.

Among the messages left is one which says: “Rest in peace, my beautiful angel.

Tributes left for Paris

"I will miss you forever. You have truly broken my heart.

"You were such a strong, kind lady. I will never forget the crazy memories.”

Another says: “If love could have saved you, you best believe you would still be here.

"You were taken too soon. You’re going to be forever loved and missed.

Police at the scene

"I’ll treasure the beautiful memories forever.”

One says: “Rest in peace. I will always protect your babies. Gone too soon. You will be forever missed. Love you always, Paz.”

Tributes have also been paid by many on social media.

On the Courier’s Facebook page, one person posted: “May you have the best bed in heaven chick. Sleep peacefully. Love and strength to all your friends and family right now.”

Some of the flowers and messages left for Paris

Another said: “So sad. RIP. You’re back with your mum. Thinking of your babies and family.”

One posted: “Can't believe it happened. Always friendly and helpful.”

Another posted: “RIP love. Yet another life taken too soon. Sending love to your beautiful babies.”

And one said: “RIP darling. Thinking of your family right now.”

There has been a large police presence on Keighley Road since yesterday afternoon, with several police vehicles and officers still there tonight.

A large section of the footpath is taped off, along with the entrance to the snicket there and the other entrance to it off Holly Park Way.

Flowers laid at the scene in Illingworth

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Levitt, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said earlier today: ”We continue to hold a man in custody on suspicion of murder as enquiries continue into this very serious offence.

“Clearly any such incident will cause shock in communities and officers from the neighbourhood policing team are conducting reassurance patrols in the area today and speaking with community partners.

“I can advise officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the case, and we continue to support the victim’s relatives.

“Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing police crime number 13250463152 .

“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555111.”