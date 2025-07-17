Police have arrested a man on suspicion of dangerous driving after a crash in Calderdale last night.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were scrambled to Oldham Road in Rishworth shortly before 7.45pm yesterday to the accident, which involved two cars.

Police said the driver of one of the cars had failed to stop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving over the prescribed limit and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

The crash happened last night

The Roads Policing Unit are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information or footage that might help them is being asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting reference 13250404582.

Butchers and farm shop Turners of Rishworth, which is on Oldham Road, has posted that they have no working phone lines into the shop today “due to the car accident last night”.