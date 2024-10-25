Robber told 'sort yourself out' as he is jailed for broad daylight handbag snatch at historic Halifax landmark

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A thief who stole a woman’s handbag as she waited for her Halifax workplace to open has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A judge heard that 43-year-old drug user Kevin Bowler had 34 previous convictions for 70 offences and was subject to a suspended prison sentence when he grabbed the victim’s bag as she waited to go into the historic Dean Clough complex in June this year.

Bradford Crown Court heard today (Friday) how Bowler had initially approached the woman that early morning to ask for a light and, when she said she didn’t have one, he walked away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But CCTV footage captured Bowler coming back to the woman again and grabbing at her bag, which was over her shoulder.

Kevin Bowler

Prosecutor Michael Smith said the complainant tried to pull her bag back but the force used by Bowler snapped the strap and he ran off with it.

Unfortunately for Bowler, he dropped items at the scene including his own bank card with his name on it and he was arrested about seven weeks later.

Mr Smith said the woman suffered a cut to her hand in the struggle over the bag and she didn’t feel safe after the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowler, of Rawson Street North, Halifax, admitted the robbery charge in August and today his solicitor advocate Safter Salam described the crime as an unsophisticated opportunistic robbery.

He said Bowler was leading an extremely chaotic lifestyle in June and was effectively living in a “crack den” away from his own home.

Recorder Paul Reid rejected any submissions that the prison sentence could be suspended and said Bowler had led a miserable life which had been punctuated by constant alcohol and drugs misuse.

He said it was a most unpleasant offence and although the victim’s injury had been minor she had been very shaken up by the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is my judgement that this offence is so serious only an immediate custodial sentence can possibly be justified,” he told Bowler, sentencing him to 22 months.

“It is time for you to sort yourself out. Rid yourself of this drug habit while in custody and do better with your life when released from imprisonment.”