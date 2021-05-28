Robbery victim permanently scarred by drill in terrifying attack at his Calderdale home

Ryan Oakes, 29, and Aiden Comer, 33, launched an attack on their victim in his own home after they had all been drinking earlier that night at a pub in Bradshaw, Halifax.

Bradford Crown Court heard how Comer, of Brooke Street, Rastrick, lit a cigarette with a blowtorch that was in the house, but he then frightened the complainant by waving the blowtorch in his face.

Recorder Felicity Davies said Oakes, from Halifax, then grabbed the man by the neck and “smashed him against a wall” for no apparent reason before Comer punched their victim to the floor.

Ryan Oakes, 29, and Aiden Comer, 33, have been jailed

The court heard that Oakes then pinned down the householder and threatened to stab him before he picked up a drill with a screwdriver head attached to it.

The judge said Oakes pressed the drill to the man’s neck and then his chest as he demanded details of the victim’s online bank account.

But the distressed victim was unable to provide the details and Oakes then turned on the drill and put it on his chest penetrating his tee-shirt and causing a wound which had left a permanent scar.

Recorder Davies said the man, who also suffered a black eye and bruising in the attack, fled from his home and flagged down a passing motorist for help.

In a victim impact statement the man said the robbery back in April 2019 had been a traumatic episode which would stay with him forever.

Oakes and Comer, who both have previous convictions, were found guilty of robbery by a jury following a trial at Bradford Crown Court and today they were each jailed as “dangerous offenders”.

The pair will serve at least two-thirds of an eight-year prison term and they will each be subject to a two-year extended licence period.

Recorder Davies said the attack had been prolonged and the victim had been so terrified he couldn’t think straight.

She said the pair had been encouraging each other and there was an escalating pattern of offending.