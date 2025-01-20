Search for Kyle Barnitt: 'Do not approach warning' for Halifax man being sought by police investigating stalking and domestic abuse
Anyone who sees Kyle Barnitt or knows where he is should contact police.
The stalking is reported to have happened on Thursday in Halifax.
The other offences are alleged to have taken place in August last year.
Barnitt, is 31 and described as white, approximately 6ft tall and of stocky build.
He is from the Halifax area and has connections to Bradford, Calderdale and Kirklees.
Officers have been conducting extensive enquiries and are appealing for the public’s help to find him.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “People are advised not to approach Barnitt but to call 999 quoting crime number 13250027997.
"Any information regarding his whereabouts can also be given online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or via 101.
"Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”