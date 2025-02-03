Search for 'scumbag' who broke into Calderdale village coffee shop

By Sarah Fitton
Published 3rd Feb 2025, 09:47 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 14:01 BST
Owners of a Calderdale village coffee shop have shared their sadness after a thief smashed his way inside their premises and ransacked the till.

The break-in at The Bakery on Wakefield Road in Copley happened between 7.30pm and 8pm on Saturday night.

The cafe team say the culprit smashed their front door window before stealing from the till.

They posted: “Really upsetting to write this as it is hard enough running a small business in these current times.

The break-in happened on Saturday night

"January is always a really tough month but this was the icing on the cake!

"Please share this far and wide and let’s get this scumbag found!”

Anyone with information that might help with the police’s investigation into the break-in should call officers on 101 or contact them by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

