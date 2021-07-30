Search for speeding driver that fled from Calderdale police patrol
A number of complaints by residents in Calderdale saw police officers set up a speed patrol.
Officers from Calderdale Valleys Neighbourhood Policing team attended Hullendedge Road in Elland and carried out speed checks using the pro laser speed gun.
More than 12 vehicles who were exceeding the 20mph speed limit were stopped.
One driver has been summonsed to court and another driver has been given three points and a fine.
One driver failed to stop and enquiries are on-going to trace the man who will be dealt with appropriately said the NPT.
The remaining drivers received words of advice and education.
A spokesperson for the NPT said: "We will be back again soon, however, despite that please remember it is a speed LIMIT and not a TARGET."
* Support your Halifax Courier by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe