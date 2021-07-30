Search for speeding driver that fled from Calderdale police patrol

Officers from Calderdale Valleys Neighbourhood Policing team attended Hullendedge Road in Elland and carried out speed checks using the pro laser speed gun.

More than 12 vehicles who were exceeding the 20mph speed limit were stopped.

One driver has been summonsed to court and another driver has been given three points and a fine.

Police patrols on Hullendedge Road in Elland

One driver failed to stop and enquiries are on-going to trace the man who will be dealt with appropriately said the NPT.

The remaining drivers received words of advice and education.

A spokesperson for the NPT said: "We will be back again soon, however, despite that please remember it is a speed LIMIT and not a TARGET."