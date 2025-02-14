Seven Calderdale men arrested as part of Halifax child sexual exploitation investigation
The men - aged between 34 and 49 - were arrested at several addresses across Calderdale over three days since December.
All seven men have been interviewed and released on bail as enquiries progress, say police.
The investigation centres on reports sexual abuse made by a woman committed against her as a child, predominantly in the Halifax area, between 2007 and 2011 – starting when she was 12.
Detective Chief Inspector Claire Smith, of Calderdale District Safeguarding Team, said: “This investigation forms part of West Yorkshire Police’s ongoing commitment to the investigation of both current and non-recent sexual offences against children.
“Our focus remains on our victims and survivors, who have bravely come forward to speak to us about what they experienced, trusting us to pursue those responsible, and bring them to justice.
“We would urge anyone who has been a victim/survivor of sexual abuse, no matter when it took place, to report it to the police.
"You will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with these kinds of offences.”
To report child sexual abuse and exploitation visit www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or call 101.
If someone is in immediate danger or vulnerable to harm police say to call 999.
West Yorkshire Police supports a national campaign which encourages victims and survivors of child sexual abuse and exploitation to reach out for support.
For more information, visit the 'When you are ready' section of West Yorkshire Police’s website.