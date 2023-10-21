Floral tributes have started to be put down at the scene of a tragic accident in a Calderdale village last night.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 19-year-old man died when the car he was driving hit a wall on Brow Lane in Shelf shortly before 11.17pm.

Another young man who was also in the car – aged 18 – was rushed to hospital where police say he is fighting for his life.

Four more people in the car were also hurt.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flowers have started to be laid at the scene of the tragic accident

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flowers have begun to be laid at the scene by loved ones of the young man who died.

The Courier reported earlier today how a white Seat Ibiza was travelling down Brow Lane, towards Low Bentley, when it hit a wall.

The 19-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition which police say is “thought to be life-threatening”.

The crash happened on Brow Lane in Shelf

The four others were also taken to hospital. Police have described their injuries as “not believed to be life-threatening”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road was sealed off this morning while investigations were carried out.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the crash or lives near Halifax Road and Brow Lane to check their dashcam or CCTV for any footage that might help the police investigation.

Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the white Seat Ibiza on Halifax Road or being driven in the area before the accident.