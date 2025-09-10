Shocking cases of animals in Calderdale being attacked, abused and thrown "like a football" revealed

Shocking details of animals in Calderdale being attacked, abused and thrown "like a football" have been revealed.

A Freedom of Information request by the Courier has uncovered that 31 people in Calderdale were arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty between 2022 and 2024.

In 2022, a 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of holding a knife to a kitten's throat before throwing it against a wall.

Also in 2022, a 37-year-old man was arrested and accused of throwing a cat across a room and trying to hit it with a hammer.

A 25-year-old man was arrested in 2023 after it was found a pug dog had been trapped in a room that was covered in dog excrement.

A 45-year-old man was arrested in 2023 on suspicion of throwing a puppy into a garden "like a football".

A 24-year-old man was arrested in Halifax town centre in 2023 and accused of strangling and biting a dog, while a 54-year-old man was arrested in 2023 on suspicion of hitting a dog with a baton.

A 55-year-old man was arrested last year on suspicion of throwing a dog across a room and then punching it.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “These distressing and stark statistics are a reminder as to the animal welfare challenges we are facing.

“Reports of animals being cruelly treated are horrible, but sadly the RSPCA’s own figures show this is the reality, particularly during the summer months when our national cruelty line receives one beating report every 30 minutes.

“Summer should be joyful, but there's also a summer many people don't see - with thousands of animals suffering in silence.

“But there may also be more opportunities for people to report their concern for animals. CCTV footage, doorbell cameras and smartphones are providing a view into society that we never had before, meaning that animal beatings and other types of cruelty are more likely to be caught on camera in supermarket car parks, on streets, in lifts, and elsewhere.

“The RSPCA’s frontline teams work tirelessly to rescue animals from some of the worst cases of cruelty and we continue to rely on the eyes and ears of the public to help support us in bringing perpetrators to justice.”

If you are worried about the welfare of an animal, visit the RSPCA’s website for details about how to report it.