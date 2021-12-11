Shocking video shows drug driver struggling to walk in a straight line after being stopped by police

The reckless driver, who tested positive for cannabis and stimulant mephedrone, struggled to even put one foot in front of the other after stepping out of his 4x4 vehicle.

During the jaw-dropping footage, officers ask the anonymous road user to walk along a white line so they can judge how impaired his senses are.

But worryingly after his first two steps, his legs begin to shake before he falls to one side, showing just how much his drug use would have affected his driving.

In the video, one of the officers says that out of all the tests he’s ever done it is probably the worst he has ever seen.

Later, the motorist was asked to stand on one leg while watching the skyline but only lasts about six seconds before falling back.

In the lead up to the arrest, the video shows police following the drug driver as he travels towards Leeds along a motorway and then a dual carriageway.

At one point, his car nearly collides with a concrete barrier, as an officer can be heard saying: “He’s continually over the rumble strips on the central reservation.”

Later, he dives down a slip road and nearly collides with another vehicle, before cops catch up with him again and finally bring him to a stop by boxing him in.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said that the officer who instructed the driver to perform the Field Impairment Test said he did the “worst” they’d seen.

They said: “The test - which includes being asked to walk in a straight line and other exercises - is designed to establish whether a driver is impaired and is done in addition to a breath test for alcohol and drugs wipe for cannabis and cocaine.

Chief Inspector Katy Woodmason, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said that drink-driving, particularly around Christmas, can lead to “catastrophic” consequences.

She said: “We know that over the Christmas period there tends to be an increase in family meet-ups, work dos and social gatherings, which can all contribute to an increase in, particularly, drink driving both on the night and the morning after.

“Last year for the first time, potentially due to pubs and bars being closed because of the pandemic, we saw nearly the same amount of arrests for drug driving as drink driving.

“Both drink or drugs can have a significant impact on a person’s ability to drive and the consequences can be catastrophic.

“This winter season we are urging people to plan ahead and think about how they are going to get home and whether they need to put other arrangements in place to do the school run or get to work the morning after a night out.

“If you are caught drink or drug driving, the cost to you could be a significant fine and a ban from driving, but that is the best-case scenario.