Shops caught selling knives to underage children in Calderdale operation

Shops in Calderdale have been caught selling knives to underage children as part of a police operation.

The initiative carried out by West Yorkshire Police Calderdale Special Constabulary and Volunteers saw test purchases carried out by police cadets.

Of the 18 stores visited two of the them tried to sell knives to underage buyers.

The Force and Police Crime Commission has previously spoken out about tackling knife crime.

In March a knife crime package was delivered across schools iand early intervention work to specifically target young people at risk of getting involved in knife crime was given by officers in Calderdale.

Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson of West Yorkshire Police, said: “We are very concerned about knife crime – it can cause great harm to the communities we serve and there is no place for it in our society.

“It is something we take extremely seriously. Every single person who works for this Force has a part to play in preventing it from happening and dealing with it when it does.

“We are absolutely committed to tackling all knife crime. No-one wants to see their loved ones caught up in the terrible consequences of knife crime.

During previous weapons surrenders knives and other weapons have been handed in to police so they can now never find their way onto the streets of West Yorkshire.

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) said: "We all know the devastating consequences that can result from carrying or misusing knives.

“This is an issue that can often blight our communities, and results on too many occasions in the tragic loss of life and all the consequences that follow for victims, families and offenders.

"The police and partner organisations are doing an extremely important job in protecting our communities and carrying out awareness raising, education and intervention work to ensure that people know and understand that carrying a knife is never the answer.”

