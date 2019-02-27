Spate of Calderdale break-ins spark police warning

A spate of break--ins in Calderdale has seen police teams issue warnings to secure their buildings.

The Calder Valley Neighbourhood Policing Team received reports of shed break-ins over the weekend in Clifton, Brighouse.

A spokesperson for the police force said: "Burglaries often increase during the Winter months, when burglars take advantage of the longer hours of darkness.

"Crime prevention doesn’t have to cost a lot of money, there are simple measures you can take to make your home look occupied and reduce your chances of being a victim."

Here are some tips to improve your home security:

Always keep doors and windows locked, even when you’re in. Remove the keys from the lock and keep them out of view.

Use timer switches to turn lights on when you are out. Alternate the times and lights that you use.

Make sure your alarm and any outside lights are in working order. Always activate your alarm when you leave the house.

Don’t leave valuables on show, such as laptops, tablets, keys, purses, etc.

Consider starting or joining a Neighbourhood Watch scheme.

For further advice call 101 and ask to speak to your local Crime Prevention Officer.